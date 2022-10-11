With Luis Diaz now facing two months out with a knee injury, Liverpool fans are hoping summer signing Fabio Carvalho can step up in his absence.

The Reds were dealt the bitter news on Monday evening that Diaz is set to be sidelined until after the World Cup, having suffered a knee injury at Arsenal.

Liverpool’s No. 23 is expected to be back in time to join the squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai, and could make his return against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

In the meantime, though, Jurgen Klopp will need to find a solution, with the manager already suggesting that he could ditch his new 4-4-2 setup having “lost one important part of it.”

Whether in a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, however, Klopp may have a useful replacement for Diaz in Carvalho, who has featured in only one of the last four games – being brought off at half-time in the 3-3 draw with Brighton.

That is the opinion of many supporters, who took to Twitter following the news of Diaz’s layoff to back the Portuguese to fill in.

Diaz's injury is an opportunity for Carvalho (and the returning Curtis Jones), whichever formation Klopp uses over the next 10 games. Carvalho behind the CF (as Jota now required on the left), where he played for Fulham, could bring out his best. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 10, 2022

With Diaz out until Boxing Day, I'd like to see Carvalho get an extended run in the team as a replacement. Depends on Klopp sticking with the new system, of course. In a more attacking role I think we'll see him flourish. #LFC — David Brindle (@dbrindle_) October 11, 2022

This is what we need v Rangers. We need Fabio Carvalho in the hole behind Nuñez. #LFC https://t.co/gafaSHQrIv — SachiLFC (@Sachi8LFC) October 10, 2022

People are discounting the fact that Carvalho can literally play on the left, gonna be important very soon — Tank ? (@CalmLikeVanDijk) October 10, 2022

Diaz out but Jota is back, Firmino is blazing hot, Darwin stepping up, and Carvalho raring to go. It's difficult but we can manage. Protect Thiago at all costs. — Rex??????? (@ThatRexGuyy) October 10, 2022

Since Diaz is injured we'll atleast see more of Carvalho ? — DILEUM ?? (@MFDILEUM) October 10, 2022

I hope Klopp would let Fabio Carvalho play as Luis Diaz is out. This is the best time to shine. ??#LFC #YNWA — Jason (@jastricks06) October 11, 2022

Carvalho. He's been signed by FSG to back up Diaz, so let's see. If he's not good enough to come into the side and contribute(I personally think he is) then more questions need to be asked about FSGs recruitment, or lack of. https://t.co/ieMG0Vnkyq — Luke McCann (@SportsF48625249) October 11, 2022

Highest g/a per90 at LFC this season so far: 1. Roberto Firmino ??- 1.28

2. Fabio Carvalho ??- 0.9

3. Darwin Nunez ??- 0.83

4. Mohamed Salah ?? – 0.79

5. Diogo Jota ?? – 0.67 Surely Fabio deserves a run in the team? — L7I (@lewis77i) October 10, 2022

The Diaz news is good news. I was concerned it was season ending, plus one where they never return as the same player. So I'll take him missing 10 games. Plus gives Carvalho an opportunity. Can he take it? — Bert Disco (@HauntedLFC) October 10, 2022

Carvalho has seemingly become a victim of Liverpool’s dreadful form of late, with his half-time withdrawal against Brighton seeing him then overlooked for the clashes with Rangers and Arsenal.

But the loss of Diaz certainly opens up more opportunities for the 20-year-old – who scored in back-to-back games at the end of August – either on the wing or in his more natural central role.

Diogo Jota is the most suitable candidate to replace Diaz on the left, leaving a spot alongside the striker in a 4-4-2, which is similar to the position Carvalho filled for Fulham.

Supporting Aleksandar Mitrovic as a No. 10 in the Championship last season, the youngster scored 10 goals and assisted eight in 36 appearances.

Klopp may be required to experiment following this latest injury blow, and he could do much worse than seeing if Carvalho can replicate that form in the weeks to come.