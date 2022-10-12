Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail "class" Roberto Firmino after "rising to the challenge"  

Liverpool fans hail “class” Roberto Firmino after “rising to the challenge”

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool’s hero at Rangers, notching two goals and an assist to propel the Reds to a thumping victory, that was well and truly needed.

For the eighth time in 12 matches this season, Liverpool conceded first – it’s more of a surprise when they don’t these days.

The task for Liverpool, therefore, was no surprise either with a comeback required – and there was one man to lead the charge, Firmino.

The Brazilian has been the man in form for Liverpool this season with six goals and three assists to his name prior to the trip to Scotland.

He left Ibrox with eight goals and four assists, a tally that played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 7-1 win – taking Jurgen Klopp‘s side to within one point of the last 16.

After proving to be a class above those around him during his 73 minutes on the pitch, fans had plenty of praise for the No. 9:

At 31, Firmino’s role heading into the season was one that was widely questioned but he’s proven to be one of the few shining lights so far, leading the club’s goalscoring and joint-top of the assist charts.

An injury-interrupted 2021/22 season offered Firmino little opportunity to find his feet but having missed just one game so far this campaign, he’s had a reversal of fortunes.

He has an important role to play for Liverpool as they weather the storm, and the stakes are high for the No. 9 on a personal level, with this the final year of his contract and a spot in the World Cup on the line.

