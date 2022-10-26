★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans hail Darwin Nunez after another goal vs. Ajax

Darwin Nunez continues to look the part for Liverpool, scoring on his fourth consecutive start in the 3-0 win away to Ajax.

The Reds knew that a draw or better would seal a place in the last 16 early next year and they did exactly that in Amsterdam.

In truth, it was a disjointed first half by Liverpool, but Mohamed Salah‘s well-taken effort shortly before half-time gave the visitors the lead.

Nunez then made his mark, heading home nicely from a corner, before Harvey Elliott rounded off the scoring with a right-footed strike.

These Reds supporters loved what they saw from Nunez, taking to Twitter to hail his ever-increasing impact.

Nunez may not have been perfect for Liverpool so far, getting sent off against Crystal Palace and taking time to settle, but he is really hitting his stride now.

That’s now four goals in his last quartet of starts and there is an element of chaos about him that must be a nightmare for defenders.

The 23-year-old is raw in certain aspects of his game, but he is rarely out of his matches and is looking more prolific by the week.

Could this be the next great Uruguayan hero at Anfield?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks