★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool get triple injury boost but Thiago misses training

Liverpool will be able to call upon Darwin Nunez for their trip to Ajax on Wednesday night, but there was no sign of Thiago in training on Tuesday.

The Reds can secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League this week, with a point at the Johan Cruijff ArenA enough to guarantee progress.

After a bitter 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, however, Jurgen Klopp will be eager for a much better result to lift spirits again.

Nunez (tight hamstring) and Thiago (ear infection) were both missing at the City Ground, but the striker is now back in contention after joining the group for open training on Tuesday afternoon.

Thiago, however, was not spotted warming up in front of the cameras, suggesting he will miss the trip to Amsterdam.

Also with the squad were Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita, who resumed full training at the start of the week after respective fitness issues.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Konate is likely to be considered an immediate option for Klopp, but the manager is looking to take a more patient approach with Keita, who has been sidelined since mid-August.

The Guinean cannot, of course, feature in the Champions League yet having not been registered for the group stage, as is also the case with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Youngsters Luke Chambers and Melkamu Frauendorf were both called up alongside first-team regular Stefan Bajcetic, though Bobby Clark was absent after making the bench in the last two games.

Calvin Ramsay, who is building up his minutes with the under-21s, was also with the squad.

Beyond Thiago, there were four other senior players not involved, with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur all sidelined through injury.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Frauendorf

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks