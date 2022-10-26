Jurgen Klopp’s side have qualified for the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare after a 3-0 win at Ajax, so when will Liverpool discover their knockout fate?

For the sixth successive season under Klopp, the Reds will be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, their longest run since the competition was renamed.

They follow Napoli in qualifying from Group A, with Liverpool expected to finish as runners-up barring an exceptional result between the two sides next week.

So when is the draw and who could Liverpool face?

When is the last 16 draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, November 7 at 11am (GMT), with UEFA’s headquarters Nyon, Switzerland playing host.

Who could Liverpool face?

With one game remaining, a host of clubs have already confirmed their place in the last 16 and they will create two seeding pots: eight group winners and eight runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group or from their own association.

Qualified: Bayern, Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Porto, Dortmund, Napoli, PSG, Benfica, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea

Plus:

Tottenham, Sporting, Eintracht Frankfurt or Marseille

AC Milan or RB Salzburg

RB Leipzig or Shakhtar Donetsk

At this stage, the Reds are likely to finish as runners-up and would, therefore, meet a seeded team which could currently be Bayern Munich, Club Brugge or Porto, Real Madrid, PSG or Benfica.

All will become clear once the final round of group games are played next Tuesday and Wednesday.

When are the ties played?

The last 16 will be played over two legs in early 2023, more than 15 weeks after the conclusion of the group stage:

First Leg: February 14/15/21/22

Second Leg: March 7/8/14/15

The team that finishes as a group winner will play the second leg at home, with group runners-up hosting the first leg.