Liverpool legend David Fairclough has provided a positive update on his health after suffering a stroke, with the 65-year-old “recovering well.”

It was reported on Sunday that Fairclough was in hospital after suffering a stroke earlier in the week, with fans and former team-mates alike sending messages of support.

The striker, who played for Liverpool for eight years between 1975 and 1983 having come through the youth ranks, has now taken to Twitter to deliver good news.

“Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and messages of support,” Fairclough wrote.

“I’m a few days into my recovery now and things are going well, stronger and better by the day. Looking forward to a quick and full recovery.

“Thanks, David.”

Fairclough’s son, Tom, had previously described his father’s condition as “stable,” explaining that “we’re all determined to get through the recovery process.”

He later added: “The response to this has been overwhelming, thanks everyone and also to the ambulance and hospital staff who saved his life.”

Liverpool FC replied to Fairclough’s message saying “everyone at the club wishes you a speedy recovery,” while Jamie Carragher told him: “Get well soon Dave.”

Fairclough is a regular at Anfield and for charity events involving the club, and still holds the record for the most-ever goals off the bench in Liverpool history, with 18.

He scored 55 goals in 154 games for the Reds in total, winning three First Division titles, two European Cups, one UEFA Cup, one League Cup, three Charity Shields and one UEFA Super Cup before joining Swiss side Luzern in 1983.

Later he took in spells with Man City, Norwich, Oldham, Rochdale, Beveren, Tranmere and Wigan, winning the EFL Trophy with Tranmere.

Get well soon, Supersub!