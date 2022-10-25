Jurgen Klopp had to make a number of enforced changes last time out for Liverpool but looks set to welcome back at least two senior faces into his squad for the trip to Ajax.

The weekend’s result is not one any of the Liverpool persuasion will want to revisit and, thankfully, the focus can now shift to the Champions League.

Liverpool’s permutations are clear, avoid defeat at Ajax and their place in the last 16 of the competition is secured with a game to spare.

Doing it the easy way has not always been the Reds’ style, though, but it is exactly what is needed for Klopp’s men, for more reasons than one.

And could Wednesday’s match see Darwin Nunez back in the XI and even Ibrahima Konate?

Team News

There was a triple boost on the eve of the match but Liverpool’s No. 6 was nowhere to be seen:

Nunez back in training after missing the trip to Forest

Konate resumed full training following three-game absence

Thiago missing from Tuesday’s main session after ear infection

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita trained but both ineligible

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Frauendorf

Liverpool’s XI vs. Ajax

There will be changes in the reckoning for this one, it’s just a matter of how many with Klopp setting a trend of five in each of the last three games.

But with Thiago seemingly still unavailable and Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain ineligible, three may be the number this time around following a four-day break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Nunez headline those changes in each department, fresh legs that Klopp always welcomes:

Alexander-Arnold replaces James Milner at right-back

Henderson to partner Fabinho in Thiago‘s absence

Roberto Firmino handed a break after four successive starts

And Nunez back in the XI, has scored in each of his last three starts

Those three changes from the weekend see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez

There could also be scope for Konate to slot straight back into the XI after two weeks and three games on the sidelines, taking over from Joe Gomez after four starts and inconsistent form.

And in keeping with the five changes from one game to the next, we could see another alteration to the backline:

Tsimikas continues left-back rotation

Konate returns for first time since Rangers trip

Jones moves to left of midfield with Nunez back up top

The tweaks see the Reds shape up as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Firmino, Nunez

Liverpool’s task is clear in Amsterdam and picking up at least one point opens the door for Klopp to treat Napoli’s visit one week later as somewhat of a free hit and a chance for mass rotation.

It’s been said too many times already this season but a response is needed after the latest defeat, but Klopp’s side know how to do that as their three losses so far have all been followed by a victory.

The same again at Ajax, please.