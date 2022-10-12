Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
"Needed that" – Liverpool fans hope Rangers thumping is "the turning point"  

“Needed that” – Liverpool fans hope Rangers thumping is “the turning point”

Few would’ve predicted the final scoreline would read 7-1 in Liverpool’s favour at half-time, but Rangers felt the brunt of some built-up frustration, a win that was rightly savoured.

Three goals for Mohamed Salah, two for Roberto Firmino, one for Darwin Nunez and a first in the Champions League for Harvey Elliott, seven unanswered goals after conceding first – again.

But Scott Arfield’s opener wasn’t to be a defining moment for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, thankfully.

Instead, the thumping victory was exactly what the manager, players and fans all needed, with confidence and a feel-good factor injected ahead of the weekend.

It wasn’t vintage Liverpool but with all that has unfolded this season, you have to take these small* victories, and that was the feeling on social media after the match:

The win at Ibrox highlighted all that needs to improve and all that this Liverpool side can still be, with the fluidity in attack during the second half offering plenty of promise.

It may have been just Rangers, but the Reds don’t have the luxury of underestimating any side and that they responded after the break was certainly a welcome sight.

It’s Man City next but mentally, there is no better result to take into that clash than this one.

