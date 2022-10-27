★ PREMIUM
‘Take note, Paris’ & “box office” Nunez – 5 things fans are talking about after win at Ajax

For the sixth time under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 and, thankfully, it was without drama on the pitch and an example of how to treat fans off it.

The permutations were clear for the Reds on their trip to Amsterdam, with a point enough to take them to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

“I don’t understand how we can go for a point. We want to win,” were Klopp’s words pre-match, and after a shaky start, that’s exactly what Liverpool went on to do.

Goals for Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott rubber-stamped their passage to the next round in a game that offered plenty for fans to talk about.

From Nunez scoring from the start again, the right way to treat fans, the cameo of Stefan Bajcetic and more…

 

Darwin the unpredictable

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Nunez can be like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.

And that is the fun of it all – he was even driving the ball out of defence from his own penalty box at one point at Ajax. A ball of chaos and fans love it:

The less said about that miss the better…

 

‘Paris, take note’

It’s mind-boggling that away fans even being treated with the respect they deserve is worthy of note, as it should be a given every single time.

But that’s not the case, Paris showed as much. At Ajax, though, it was different, fans were treated like human beings, respected and let out at the same time as the home fans.

It was a lesson to others that simply going to see your football team play is not an invitation to be met by extreme and over-the-top policing and game management.

This can’t be the exception, it must be the norm. Paris, and others, take the lesson.

 

Hendo offers United throwback

A curled assist from the outside of the boot, Jordan Henderson has it nailed down – just ask Man United and Ajax…

Wonderful technique.

 

Bajcetic’s chance

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After two cameo appearances already this season, Bajcetic was handed his third, and longest, spell that lasted 30 minutes and Reds were delighted to see Klopp give him a run out.

Aside from the way the midfielder chooses to wear his socks, that the youngster was handed minutes was appreciated after the way he applied himself throughout pre-season.

And his confidence when coming on was noticed immediately – his shot on goal from distance spoke volumes:

Now 18, Bajcetic has been an unused substitute 10 times this season, in addition to his three appearances – a start against Derby in the Carabao Cup looks likely.

 

No drama here

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool love a flair for the dramatics, one would say too much, but in contrast to the topsy-turvy season so far, last 16 has been secured with a game to spare.

What a relief that we don’t go into the Napoli game needing a result, instead Klopp can rotate to his heart’s content – a luxury not often afforded.

It’s one massive tick for the Reds, away from home too, and ensures all focus can be setting the right foundations before the World Cup break:

Technically, Liverpool can still win the group but it would require beating Napoli by four clear goals thanks to their head-to-head record – I mean, stranger things have happened…

