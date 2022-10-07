Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago concern as Robertson & Jones return – Latest Liverpool FC News

As Liverpool step up preparations for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal, there is concern regarding Thiago‘s availability, but Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are both closing in on match action.

 

Thiago an injury worry?

28 players were pictured in Liverpool training at Kirkby on Friday, but Thiago was not one of them.

We already knew Arthur wouldn’t be there, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the Brazilian was set for a spell on the sidelines in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Curtis Jones was present, with the Liverpool boss revealing the midfielder returned to training on Thursday, and there was also a sighting of Andy Robertson, although it’s not clear whether he took part in the full session.

There’s every chance Liverpool are just being careful with Thiago, who only returned from a hamstring injury last month, and started against both Brighton and Rangers.

Arthur‘s muscle problem was referred to by Klopp as “the one new injury” in the squad, and there was no mention of any issue for Thiago.

Fingers crossed there’s nothing to worry about!

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Frauendorf

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

 

3 things today: “Defend the sh*t out of everyone!”

  • Klopp was on good form in today’s pre-match press conference, with his injury update one of five things we picked out from his latest media duties.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Liverpool face a huge test of their mettle against Arsenal, with the league leaders eyeing a rare win over the Reds. We spoke to Arsenal fan and writer Adam Clancy to get the lowdown on the Gunners.

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 20, 2022: Nottingham Forest's manager Steve Cooper after the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea look like they’ve finally got their sporting director, with Christopher Vivell set to take up the role having left RB Leipzig this week. (The Telegraph)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Happy 24th birthday, Trent!

If you fancy some Friday night football, QPR vs. Reading is tonight’s Championship fixture.

Tomorrow marks Klopp’s seven year anniversary as Liverpool manager, before the Reds travel to north London on Sunday.

Up the Reds!

