As Liverpool step up preparations for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal, there is concern regarding Thiago‘s availability, but Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are both closing in on match action.

Thiago an injury worry?

28 players were pictured in Liverpool training at Kirkby on Friday, but Thiago was not one of them.

We already knew Arthur wouldn’t be there, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the Brazilian was set for a spell on the sidelines in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Curtis Jones was present, with the Liverpool boss revealing the midfielder returned to training on Thursday, and there was also a sighting of Andy Robertson, although it’s not clear whether he took part in the full session.

There’s every chance Liverpool are just being careful with Thiago, who only returned from a hamstring injury last month, and started against both Brighton and Rangers.

Arthur‘s muscle problem was referred to by Klopp as “the one new injury” in the squad, and there was no mention of any issue for Thiago.

Fingers crossed there’s nothing to worry about!

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Frauendorf

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

3 things today: “Defend the sh*t out of everyone!”

Klopp was on good form in today’s pre-match press conference, with his injury update one of five things we picked out from his latest media duties.

Liverpool must “defend the sh*t out of everybody” if they’re to regain their consistency this season, according to the Liverpool boss!

Darwin Nunez made his third start of the season against Rangers, and Klopp says there’s every reason to be “very optimistic” for what is to come.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal centre-back William Saliba to ignore comparisons with Virgil van Dijk ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates.

Will Klopp stick with a 4-4-2 formation on Sunday? The Liverpool boss remained coy on Friday, but says his side need to become “more unpredictable.”

Liverpool face a huge test of their mettle against Arsenal, with the league leaders eyeing a rare win over the Reds. We spoke to Arsenal fan and writer Adam Clancy to get the lowdown on the Gunners.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Nobody saw this one coming earlier in the week! Steve Cooper has signed a new contract as Nottingham Forest manager, despite their poor Premier League form in recent weeks.

Chelsea look like they’ve finally got their sporting director, with Christopher Vivell set to take up the role having left RB Leipzig this week. (The Telegraph)

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana’s knee injury is not as serious as first feared and he could return in “a few weeks,” according to Graham Potter.

Happy 24th birthday, Trent!

If you fancy some Friday night football, QPR vs. Reading is tonight’s Championship fixture.

Tomorrow marks Klopp’s seven year anniversary as Liverpool manager, before the Reds travel to north London on Sunday.

Up the Reds!