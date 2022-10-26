Liverpool can clinch a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with a single point at Ajax tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are back in European action after another disappointment in the Premier League, and if there’s any consolation, Liverpool have responded to a defeat with a win each time this season.

Here, they need to avoid defeat to secure a place in the knockout stages with a game to spare, a luxury that Jurgen Klopp would love to have.

The last meeting between the two teams in September ended in a 2-1 win for the Reds thanks to a late Joel Matip goal, and we’ll happily take a similar result in Amsterdam.

The third kit makes its debut for the men’s team tonight, here’s to a better record in teal than the dizzying white away kit!

Into these, Liverpool.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Amsterdam, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Ajax vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Ajax vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Ajax vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Ajax vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s clash with Ajax on the following channels worldwide:

