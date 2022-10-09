For the second time this season, Liverpool are in the capital and this time it is Arsenal who await. Here’s how to watch the match live online and on TV worldwide.

After a midweek change in shape and victory, the Reds arrive in London with the wind in their sails and now the task is to keep it there.

The Reds’ last league game ended in a draw against Brighton to take their tally to 10 points, 11 behind Arsenal who started the match week at the top of the table.

There is no denying the significance of today’s fixture nor the challenge that lies ahead, with Mikel Arteta’s side having lost only one of their ten games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp and his side have enjoyed their meetings with Arsenal in recent years, though – but can that continue today? There’s only one way to find out.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ trip to the Emirates on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN, Arena Sport 2, Moja TV, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport NOW, Paramount+, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See, Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Estonia, Sky Pacific, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2 Finland, Canal+ France, Free, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Sport 1 Hungary, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Vidio, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SPOTV NOW JAPAN, SuperSport Kosova 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Arena Sport 1P, StarHub TV+, Skylink, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, Sky Sport Top Event, ELTA Sports 1, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, K+ SPORT 1, VieON

