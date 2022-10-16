The form of the two teams may be polar opposite for today’s match, but when Liverpool and Man City meet anything can happen. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

While the Reds hit Rangers for seven in midweek, Pep Guardiola’s side were held goalless for the first time this season in Copenhagen, only their third blip of the campaign.

Those bumps in the road have been felt more keenly for Liverpool, who have failed to win on seven different occasions since these two teams last met in the Community Shield.

It’s form we’re not used to witnessing from Jurgen Klopp‘s side and with City the visitors, many are sensing danger – but in football, anything can happen.

It can take just one performance, one result to turn things around. Into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man City and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Anfield clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, Paramount+, ESPN, Moja TV, Arena Sport 2, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, Migu, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Estonia, See, Sky Pacific, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Free, Canal+ France, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Nova Sports Premier League, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, SíminnSport, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Prima Sport 2, Prima Play, Arena Sport 2P, 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, USA Network, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.