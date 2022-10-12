Liverpool face Rangers for the second time in just over a week in their first-ever competitive meeting at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

The Reds eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory when the two sides met at Anfield last week, but Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that facing Rangers away from home will be a completely different challenge.

Liverpool followed up that win with defeat against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, a result that leaves them 14 points away from top spot.

Injuries to Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip rubbed salt into the wounds, and it will be interesting to see how Klopp sets up his side in Glasgow, with an Anfield clash with Man City on the horizon this weekend.

Victory here would put Liverpool one point away from qualification for the knockout stages, and would see Rangers knocked out of the competition.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Rangers vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Rangers vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Rangers vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Rangers vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s clash with Rangers on the following channels worldwide:

