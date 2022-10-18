Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with This Is Anfield to give a lucky fan the chance to win a pair of Carabao Cup third-round tickets to Liverpool vs Derby County.

Currently in its sixth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, Carabao Energy Drink is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get behind their club for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 2022/23 season.

Last season’s competition, of course, saw Liverpool lift the trophy for a record ninth time following an incredible 11-10 penalty shootout victory against Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The thrilling showdown was played out in front of a packed-out Wembley stadium for the first time since the 2020 final, capping off a fantastic season, with fans welcomed back into stadiums across the country.

This year, the third round offers fans a chance to see their team in action before the winter break for the World Cup, with the Reds’ match against Derby being the penultimate match before the six-weeks hiatus for the World Cup.

Carabao Energy Drinks are unlike anything else on the market, with delicious fruit flavours, just 63 calories per can and 60% less sugar than major rivals. The 330ml cans come in a variety of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, including Mixed Berry, Green Apple, Orange Blast, Mango Burst, Original and Green Apple Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in all leading retailers, as well as most independent and forecourt retailers.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Competition terms and conditions can be found here.