After Xabi Alonso was confirmed as Bayer Leverkusen’s new boss on Wednesday, we take a look at the 20 former Liverpool players who are currently managers.

The Leverkusen job is Alonso’s first job in senior management, having previously taken up roles with Real Madrid’s youth team and Real Sociedad’s B team.

He joins the Bundesliga side having replaced Gerardo Seoane, who left after Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat in Porto, with the club sitting one from bottom in the league table.

One of the club’s most iconic midfielders, Alonso played in the Legends’ victory over Man United at Anfield towards the end of last month.

He now joins the intriguing list of former Reds who are currently in management, including those in charge of youth teams, who are at the start of their coaching careers.

Xabi Alonso – Bayer Leverkusen

Steven Gerrard – Aston Villa

Nuri Sahin – Antalyaspor

Daniel Agger – HB Koge

Dirk Kuyt – ADO Den Haag

Andrea Dossena – Renate

John Arne Riise – Avaldsnes IL

Paul Ince – Reading

Christian Ziege – FC Pinzgau

Jan Kromkamp – CSV Apeldoorn

Nigel Clough – Mansfield Town

Albert Riera – Olimpija Ljubljana

Paul Konchesky – West Ham Women

Rigobert Song – Cameroon

Fernando Torres – Atletico Madrid U19s

Alvaro Arbeloa – Real Madrid U19s

Javier Mascherano – Argentina U20s

Alberto Aquilani – Fiorentina U19s

Igor Biscan – Croatia U21s

Gregory Vignal – Dundee U18s

Those on the list include Alonso’s trusted midfield partner Steven Gerrard who is, of course, currently in charge at Aston Villa.

The Spaniard’s other ex-Liverpool team-mates Daniel Agger, Dirk Kuyt, Andrea Dossena, John Arne Riise, Jan Kromkamp, Albert Riera, Fernardo Torres, Alvaro Arbeloa, Javier Mascherano and Igor Biscan are also in various management roles across the world.

We should also mention some of the former Reds who are now assistants, including Craig Bellamy, who is Vincent Kompany’s number two at Burnley, Gary McAllister, Gerrard’s right-hand man at Villa, and Harry Kewell at Celtic.

Christian Poulsen (Denmark), Robbie Keane (Middlesbrough), Bolo Zenden (Jong PSV), Djimi Traore (Seattle Sounders), Nick Barmby (Scunthorpe United) and Andriy Voronin (Dynamo Moscow) are among the other ex-Liverpool players to take up roles as assistants in recent years.

Xabi, though, has always made clear that he wants to pursue a career in management, and here’s hoping all goes well for him at Leverkusen.

His deal with the Bundesliga club runs until June 2024, and his first match is a home tie against Schalke this weekend.

Good luck, Xabi!