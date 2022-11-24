★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Sporting Director Julian Ward during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Complete overhaul” – Liverpool fans react to “disconcerting” news of Julian Ward’s exit

With Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward stepping down from his role at the end of the season, fans have reacted with shock at another key exit.

Ward will depart his role as sporting director after just one season, having officially taken over from Michael Edwards in the summer.

It brings to an end an association with Liverpool that will have spanned 11 years, with Ward previously serving as European scouting manager, loan pathways manager and assistant sporting director.

With owners Fenway Sports Group also seeking further investment and a potential sale of the club, this only brings more uncertainty at Anfield.

That was reflected as supporters took to social media to react to the news.

 

A period of change for Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The shock news is the latest development during an uncertain time for Liverpool, with owners Fenway Sports Group recently putting the club up for sale. Unsurprisingly, fans are questioning what is happening behind the scenes:

 

Graham also heading for exit?

Aside from Ward’s departure, GOAL‘s Neil Jones has also reported that director of research Ian Graham could be next to depart.

Graham is another that has been at the club for a long time, with fans pointing out the pivotal role he’s played in the club’s success on and off the pitch in recent years.

 

Klopp taking on more responsibility?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp befopre the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

According to The Times‘ Paul Joyce, Jurgen Klopp has taken a more “hands-on” approach to the club’s recruitment in the last year.

Good news or bad news?

It is another worrying update from behind the scenes at Liverpool, with unrest growing in the boardroom at a time when Klopp is searching for stability on the pitch.

While the manager and his backroom staff have all committed their long-term futures with new contracts, along with a host of key names throughout the squad, change is coming in the hierarchy.

Ward’s planned exit only casts further doubt on the club’s plans for the transfer market, with an overhaul of the midfield ranks hoped for in particular next summer.

