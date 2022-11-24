With Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward stepping down from his role at the end of the season, fans have reacted with shock at another key exit.

Ward will depart his role as sporting director after just one season, having officially taken over from Michael Edwards in the summer.

It brings to an end an association with Liverpool that will have spanned 11 years, with Ward previously serving as European scouting manager, loan pathways manager and assistant sporting director.

With owners Fenway Sports Group also seeking further investment and a potential sale of the club, this only brings more uncertainty at Anfield.

That was reflected as supporters took to social media to react to the news.

A period of change for Liverpool

The shock news is the latest development during an uncertain time for Liverpool, with owners Fenway Sports Group recently putting the club up for sale. Unsurprisingly, fans are questioning what is happening behind the scenes:

From an outside POV, #LFC in disarray. Owners want to sell, sporting director quits after less than a season, club doctor still not replaced. Pivotal transfer window coming up in the summer but the guys bankrolling it want out and the guy sorting the deals is off. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 24, 2022

Next 12 months are going to be mad at Liverpool I think. Seems like there's going to be a complete overhaul of behind the scenes. Really didn't expect Ward to be on his way so soon. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 24, 2022

Liverpool have been so stable on and off the pitch in the last 5/6 years all this change is disconcerting. Might FSG be selling up sooner than we thought? — Carl (@Carl_M79) November 24, 2022

Julian Ward leaving doesn’t sound planned or what the club wanted. Three sporting directors in 18 months probably isn’t ideal in terms of continuation of planning. There’s a lot of change coming at Liverpool. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 24, 2022

Liverpool need to replace Julian Ward quicker than they have the club doctor. Key signings needed next summer but all the men responsible for making and paying for the signings are leaving. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 24, 2022

Resigning from such a senior and prominent role at one of the biggest clubs is very concerning. Linked to the sale? — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) November 24, 2022

Graham also heading for exit?

Liverpool surprised and disappointed by Ward's decision, and have begun process of identifying correct model going forward. Understand director of research Ian Graham could be next to leave, too.#LFC https://t.co/ehUm1xCGyG — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 24, 2022

Aside from Ward’s departure, GOAL‘s Neil Jones has also reported that director of research Ian Graham could be next to depart.

Graham is another that has been at the club for a long time, with fans pointing out the pivotal role he’s played in the club’s success on and off the pitch in recent years.

I’d be more concerned about Graham leaving Liverpool than Edwards, Ward or FSG. That’s a terrible sign and one that suggests the whole data-driven culture inside the club is fading. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) November 24, 2022

Ian Graham has been instrumental in our analytical approach to player identification and assessment. Losing Ward and Graham so soon after losing Edwards is bad news. It'd be even worse if they're going to a rival. https://t.co/6HNz8RAQhn — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 24, 2022

Dr Ian Graham has been at the club 10 years and leads a six man team. He worked alongside Michael Edwards for a significant period and is very much in tune with the recruitment model. He could be next to leave. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 24, 2022

Klopp taking on more responsibility?

According to The Times‘ Paul Joyce, Jurgen Klopp has taken a more “hands-on” approach to the club’s recruitment in the last year.

Good news or bad news?

It's Ljinders nearly as much as Klopp and this is a very, very bad development https://t.co/H6fXtXmSUb — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) November 24, 2022

I’d prefer Klopp not to be overburdened with these responsibilities as Wenger became in his later years. Doesn’t appear to be his strong suit either. https://t.co/A1f3idkf9K — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) November 24, 2022

It is another worrying update from behind the scenes at Liverpool, with unrest growing in the boardroom at a time when Klopp is searching for stability on the pitch.

While the manager and his backroom staff have all committed their long-term futures with new contracts, along with a host of key names throughout the squad, change is coming in the hierarchy.

Ward’s planned exit only casts further doubt on the club’s plans for the transfer market, with an overhaul of the midfield ranks hoped for in particular next summer.