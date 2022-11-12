Liverpool won 3-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Alisson and Darwin Nunez lavished with praise by supporters.

The Reds faced their last game before the World Cup, with only victory acceptable in the top-four battle.

Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp‘s side an ideal start, heading home, but Che Adams swiftly equalised after some poor defending.

It was then the Darwin Nunez show, with the Uruguayan twice finishing expertly from close range before half-time, as his impressive form continues.

Alisson made some vital stops in the second half, as Liverpool’s performance dipped, but they ended up seeing out the game to make it four wins on the bounce for the first time this season.

Liverpool won, but they had the extraordinary Alisson to thank, following some superb saves…

I think it’s safe to say Alisson Becker is the best keeper we’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/CYFJUJTtOY — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) November 12, 2022

Alisson is the best keeper I've ever seen. Phenomenal player. — JWL (@CloudyLennonade) November 12, 2022

Alisson Becker is the greatest goalkeeper to ever wear a Liverpool shirt — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 12, 2022

What a save from Alisson to deny Adams. He's been absolutely immense today. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 12, 2022

“How many 1 on 1 has Ali saves today? Top class” – IndoKop in the TIA comments.

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in Liverpool's history. And one of the best goalkeepers of all time. He's unreal. Bails us out so often. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 12, 2022

This keeper is the best I've ever seen. Top top saves are the norm. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 12, 2022

Alisson is the best player in the league ? — Belinder (@_bubblxs) November 12, 2022

Alisson might actually be the best player in the World right now. The level at which he is performing is unreal. Without him we would be sitting here talking about how we let a 2 goal lead slip. And I am not joking, Ali might seriously be the best player in the World right now. — Äamir Bakshi (@Madred1988) November 12, 2022

It was also another big afternoon for goalscoring hero Nunez…

The Darwin Nunez mocking has gone awfully quiet, hasn’t it? ? pic.twitter.com/vlxpZv7IEp — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 12, 2022

Darwin Nunez is now averaging a goal or assist every 81 minutes at Liverpool. What a beast. pic.twitter.com/FAFjX5nOkD — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) November 12, 2022

We’re going to have a hell of a lot of fun with Darwin Nunez. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 12, 2022

Núñez using the #27 shirt and Haaland the #9 is quite fitting since Darwin is 3 times the player. — Renato ?? (@RenatoLFC64) November 12, 2022

“Nunez’s overall play has been fantastic today.” – Outstanding Terrific Character in the comments.

Darwin has eight goals and two assists in 886 mins this season ? pic.twitter.com/4OGKIArYeV — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 12, 2022

Look at the awareness from Darwin Núñez in his movement just before the goal. Notes the Southampton defense stepping up, takes one step with them to avoid being offside, then leaves the offside trap in the dust to score 2-1. Movement of a notorious scorer. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) November 12, 2022

I can’t believe people are surprised that Nunez is scoring, this was the most obvious goal explosion of all time — ?? (@isoquince) November 12, 2022

For all the talk of Darwin Nunez offering "chaos", today just looked like the performance of a complete centre-forward. Played some brilliant passes in build-up as well as scoring two vital goals. He's in for a big second half of the season, no doubt about it. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 12, 2022

There is a much-needed feeling of optimism heading into the World Cup…

Good three points. First-half performance better than the second, with Alisson probably keeping us in it at times, but delighted to head off on this six-week break with positivity. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) November 12, 2022

Resembled Spurs game; excellent first half, but poor second. Still, the win is all that matters and going into this break not a million miles off fourth is doing well, all things considered — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 12, 2022

“Some really good play today. Nice way to head to the World Cup!” – BobbysTeeth in the comments.

An important win for Liverpool, who look in far better shape in terms of the top four thanks to their pre-World Cup recovery. Still think they could do with a dominant midfielder in January, though – even today there were too many moments where control deserted them. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 12, 2022