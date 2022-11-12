★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson ‘best in history’ and Nunez’s “explosion” – Liverpool fans laud key duo

Liverpool won 3-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Alisson and Darwin Nunez lavished with praise by supporters.

The Reds faced their last game before the World Cup, with only victory acceptable in the top-four battle.

Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp‘s side an ideal start, heading home, but Che Adams swiftly equalised after some poor defending.

It was then the Darwin Nunez show, with the Uruguayan twice finishing expertly from close range before half-time, as his impressive form continues.

Alisson made some vital stops in the second half, as Liverpool’s performance dipped, but they ended up seeing out the game to make it four wins on the bounce for the first time this season.

Liverpool won, but they had the extraordinary Alisson to thank, following some superb saves…

“How many 1 on 1 has Ali saves today? Top class”

IndoKop in the TIA comments.

 

It was also another big afternoon for goalscoring hero Nunez…

“Nunez’s overall play has been fantastic today.”

Outstanding Terrific Character in the comments.

 

There is a much-needed feeling of optimism heading into the World Cup…

“Some really good play today. Nice way to head to the World Cup!”

BobbysTeeth in the comments.

