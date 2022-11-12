With two assists in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Southampton, Andy Robertson drew level with Leighton Baines to top the all-time Premier League chart.

Robertson is among those within the Liverpool squad with no World Cup to look forward to, but the Scot has been in imperious form heading into the break.

Assists in victory over Ajax and defeat to Leeds were followed by a strong showing in the win at Tottenham last time out in the Premier League, before a welcome rest for the Carabao Cup.

Then came two more in the 3-1 triumph at home to Southampton on Saturday, first teeing up Roberto Firmino‘s header to make it 1-0 and then an inch-perfect low cross for Darwin Nunez to clinch the final scoreline.

In doing so, Robertson brought his Premier League assist tally to 53, including his time with Hull, equalling Baines’ record for Everton.

No defender has recorded more assists in the 30-year history of the English top flight, with Ashley Young (71) sitting top of the official chart but having spent most of his career as a winger.

Antonio Valencia (46) can be discounted for similar reasons, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold (45) technically sits third in the all-time rankings.

Robertson has pushed ahead of his fellow Liverpool full-back in a season in which the No. 66 is yet to set up a single goal in any competition.

The Scot, meanwhile, has four in 12 Premier League outings and seven in 17 appearances across league, Champions League and the Community Shield.

He is now the leading source of assists for Liverpool this season, two clear of Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota.

However, Robertson remains behind both Salah (63) and Alexander-Arnold (61) when it comes to overall assists for Liverpool.

Since LFCHistory records began in 1969/70, only 10 players have recorded more assists than Robertson (59), but Alexander-Arnold is the sole defender to have done so.

The No. 26 will likely break into the top 10 before the end of the campaign, with Steve Heighway (66) the next closest in eighth.