Jurgen Klopp has shuffled his pack for the final game of Group A this evening, as Liverpool take on Napoli with a small chance of finishing top.

In the buildup to tonight’s Anfield clash, it was unclear whether Klopp would go all out for victory or employ rotation with a last-16 spot secured.

As it turns out, the manager has stayed relatively strong, with four changes from Saturday’s loss to Leeds.

Alisson is retained in goal, with the Brazilian looking for his 10th group stage clean sheet since joining Liverpool.

In front of Alisson is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho fills the No. 6 role, with James Milner and Thiago joining him in a three-man midfield.

That leaves Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino in the front three.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Jones, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Ndombele, Anguissa; Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen

Substitutes: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori