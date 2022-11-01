★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Napoli as Konate returns to XI

Jurgen Klopp has shuffled his pack for the final game of Group A this evening, as Liverpool take on Napoli with a small chance of finishing top.

In the buildup to tonight’s Anfield clash, it was unclear whether Klopp would go all out for victory or employ rotation with a last-16 spot secured.

As it turns out, the manager has stayed relatively strong, with four changes from Saturday’s loss to Leeds.

Alisson is retained in goal, with the Brazilian looking for his 10th group stage clean sheet since joining Liverpool.

In front of Alisson is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho fills the No. 6 role, with James Milner and Thiago joining him in a three-man midfield.

That leaves Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino in the front three.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Jones, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Ndombele, Anguissa; Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen

Substitutes: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori

