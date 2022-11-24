Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has been sacked by ADO Den Haag, just 176 days after he landed his first senior job in management.

After coaching roles with Quick Boys and Feyenoord back in his native Netherlands, Kuyt took up his first managerial job in June.

Signing a one-year contract with the Eerste Divisie club, the former Liverpool forward was tasked with inspiring a promotion push, after a tumultuous period that included a spell with Alan Pardew in charge.

However, after 16 matches, ADO Den Haag are languishing 17th in the league table, having only won four of their domestic matches under Kuyt this season.

After a 2-2 draw with Jong AZ Alkmaar in September, Kuyt was confronted by some of the club’s own angry supporters at the training ground, with police called to the scene.

And with results not improving since, the club announced their decision to relieve Kuyt from his duties on Thursday.

“It is a difficult day for ADO Den Haag,” a club statement read.

“The club has decided not to continue with Dirk Kuyt. We are convinced that a change of direction in the first team can help to turn things around. The ambition remains unchanged.

“We thank Dirk for his professionalism, commitment and dedication. In addition, we have a huge appreciation for the perseverance, resilience and inspiration that characterise Dirk as a person.

“The club wishes Dirk good luck with everything that comes his way in the future. We hope our paths cross again someday.

“The club is currently considering the vacant position that has arisen.”

ADO Den Haag were relegated to the Dutch second division after finishing bottom of the Eredivisie in the 2020-21 season.

They aimed to bounce back to the top tier straight away, but narrowly missed out, and had hoped Kuyt would lead them to another promotion push in 2022/23.

That hasn’t been the case, with the Hague-based club feeling they had no option but to part company with the Dutchman. It remains to be seen whether Kuyt will pursue another role in management elsewhere.