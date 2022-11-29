Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Man United last season has been voted their greatest Premier League win in a new poll.

5. Liverpool 3-1 Man City – 2019/20

To celebrate the 30th year of our partnership with @Carlsberg, we asked you to select the best #PL matches during that period. ? Kicking off our countdown at number five… ? pic.twitter.com/vGXTt9QQIr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2022

Voted for by fans and revealed on the club’s official Twitter account, coming in at No.5 is the 3-1 victory over Man City in November 2019, on a day that further suggested a long-awaited league title was close.

Fabinho‘s long-range strike was the memorable moment from the game, although Mohamed Salah‘s header to finish off a slick move was also a joy to watch.

4. Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle – 1995/96

Voted fourth place as your best Premier League match… ? A memorable seven-goal thriller against Newcastle United in 1996 ? pic.twitter.com/wQffFZULnv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2022

In at No.4 is arguably the most entertaining Premier League match in history, as Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-3 back in April 1996.

Stan Collymore’s last-gasp winner was truly iconic – back when Martin Tyler knew how to commentate! – And the end-to-end nature of the game summed up both sides’ style of play at the time.

3. Liverpool 4-3 Man City – 2017/18

The 4-3 victory over Manchester City in 2018 has been voted as your third best #PL game ? pic.twitter.com/BdfV17kRV2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2022

Next up in third place is another triumph over Pep Guardiola’s City, this time the 4-3 epic on Merseyside in January 2018.

At that point, you could feel that Klopp was creating a special team, and the win showed they were a match for anyone in Europe, as they ended the visitors’ unbeaten run.

A few months later, Liverpool would also dump City out of the Champions League in thrilling fashion.

2. Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth – 2022/23

Our record-breaking 9-0 victory at Anfield has been voted second in the countdown of top #PL matches ? pic.twitter.com/SPT70TAlRj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2022

Rather strangely, and with recency bias playing a key role, this season’s 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth at Anfield takes the runner-up spot.

Granted, it was a great performance during what has been a largely below-par campaign to date, but there have surely been many more impressive all-round displays and victories against better opposition.

1. Man United 0-5 Liverpool – 2021/22

Our stunning 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2021 has been voted as your favourite Premier League match ?? pic.twitter.com/ltz2ZaYOWK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2022

There can be few disputes over No.1, however, as the 5-0 masterclass at United last October takes the top spot.

Salah struck a hat-trick, at a point when he was surely the world’s best player, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also got in on the act.

To win so convincingly away to your biggest rivals is the stuff of dreams – the Reds were 4-0 up at half-time – and it was so brutal that the home supporters streamed out of the exits at the break.

It doesn’t get any better than that, does it?

What would your No.1 be? Let us know in the comments section.