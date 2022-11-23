Mike Gordon’s reported private “concerns” over Liverpool’s ability to compete with their rivals financially may explain Fenway Sports Group’s decision to put the club up for sale.

FSG president Gordon, who is said to have struck up a very strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp, is believed to be stepping back from his duties to focus on the sale of LFC.

In turn, chief executive officer Billy Hogan will have a more hands-on role at LFC, with FSG exploring their options in regards to new investment.

According to the Liverpool Echo’s Business of Football writer Dave Powell, Gordon has “candidly shared his concerns” about Liverpool’s ability to compete with the financial might of the likes of Man City, Newcastle and PSG for “months.”

Klopp himself recently went on record to say it was “impossible” to compete with state-owned clubs in the transfer market.

And Gordon’s supposed comments may suggest that Liverpool’s limited finances are FSG’s main motive in considering a sale.

Powell has also reported that a number of senior staff members at Anfield were “stunned” when news broke that FSG were considering selling the club.

FSG were believed to have been hoping to “quietly explore their options” until it became public knowledge that they were looking into selling the club.

And the report claims that “some executive-level employees” were not aware that this was the case, with comparisons drawn to the European Super League debacle in 2021.

In terms of the progress being made on any potential new investment, Powell has reported that, while there is interest, there are currently “no serious talks” as things stand, with FSG “relaxed over the situation.”

He adds that FSG supposedly value the club at around £3.4 billion, but “would be seeking to push that figure higher around a full sale.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Man United‘s American owners, the Glazer family, were also looking into selling their club, a move that could yet have an impact on FSG’s search for new investors.