Liverpool have announced the appointed of club legend John Barnes as an official LFC ambassador, which will see him represent the Reds home and abroad.

Barnes served Liverpool as a player for a decade between 1987 and 1997, and is widely considered one of the greatest to ever represent the club.

The 59-year-old made 407 appearances for the Reds, scoring 108 goals and laying on 101 assists, with only Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard setting up more since records began.

His affinity with Liverpool, as a club and as a city, has remained in the 25 years since his departure, and Barnes has regularly turned out in support for charity events and pre-season tours.

The club have now made his role official, with Barnes taking up a new position as LFC ambassador with immediate effect.

The former England international will be called upon to act on behalf of Liverpool at various club-related events.

Speaking on becoming an LFC ambassador, Barnes said: “It’s a fantastic honour for me to be made an ambassador for this great club and all it stands for.

“I loved representing LFC as a player and I’m relishing the prospect of wearing the beloved Liverbird crest on my chest once again – albeit on a suit this time round.”

Billy Hogan, Liverpool chief executive, added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome John Barnes as an LFC ambassador.

“He is a true legend at this football club, and we know how much Liverpool Football Club means to him.

“John had a huge impact in his 10 years here, both on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to seeing the impact he will have moving forward in his ambassadorial role.”