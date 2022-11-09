★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (R) challenges for a header with Derby County's Eiran Cashin during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 0-0 Derby (3-2 on pens) – As it happened

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defence starts against Derby in the third round, in the Reds’ penultimate game before the World Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark; Frauendorf, Carvalho, Stewart

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Quansah, Chambers, Cain, Elliott, Doak, Firmino, Nunez

Derby: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Bird, Sibley, Hourihane; Collins, Osula

Subs: Loach, Rooney, Oduroh, Stearman, Knight, Thompson, Aghatise, Dobbin, McGoldrick

