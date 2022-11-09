Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defence starts against Derby in the third round, in the Reds’ penultimate game before the World Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark; Frauendorf, Carvalho, Stewart

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Quansah, Chambers, Cain, Elliott, Doak, Firmino, Nunez

Derby: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Bird, Sibley, Hourihane; Collins, Osula

Subs: Loach, Rooney, Oduroh, Stearman, Knight, Thompson, Aghatise, Dobbin, McGoldrick

Our coverage updates automatically below: