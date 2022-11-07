Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 for the third consecutive season.

The match, of course, is a replay of last year’s final against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, meaning plenty of narratives of revenge for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side also faced the Spaniards in 2021, during the pandemic, in a quarter-final tie that ended in a 3-1 win for Real.

Before that, there was the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv between the two sides, also won by Real.

The last time Liverpool beat Real was in 2009, having lost five of the six matches since then.

Real are unbeaten in La Liga so far this season, with 10 wins and two draws from their 12 games so far.

They won four, drew one and lost one of their Champions League group games, but recorded fewer points than Liverpool.

Full draw

RB Leipzig vs. Man City

Club Bruges vs. Benfica

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

AC Milan vs. Tottenham

Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Inter Milan vs. FC Porto

PSG vs. Bayern Munich

When are the ties played?

The last 16 will be played over two legs in early 2023, more than 15 weeks after the conclusion of the group stage:

First Leg: February 14/15 or 21/22

Second Leg: March 7/8 or 14/15

The exact dates will be confirmed later on Monday.

Liverpool will be at home first due to coming second in their group, with the away leg in March.

The Reds have played in or against a team from Madrid in every Champions League campaign under Klopp.