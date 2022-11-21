In the second instalment of the LFC Retail Christmas video trilogy, which is based on the quiet build-up to Christmas during the World Cup, Pep Lijnders and Joel Matip feature inside an empty Anfield.

The first of LFC Retail’s Christmas adverts was released last week, with Jurgen Klopp watching on as John Aldridge, Ian Rush and Chris Kirkland are given a telling off for playing on the pitches at the AXA Training Centre.

The latest video moves on to a very silent Anfield, where normally at this time of year is full of fans over Liverpool’s busy festive schedule.

Instead, with Liverpool’s season currently at a halt due to the World Cup, assistant manager Pep Lijnders tries to distract Matip and Adrian with a festive formation.

Stadium Announcer George Sephton and club mascot Mighty Red also feature in the commercial, with no supporters to entertain.

The third video of the trilogy will be released on December 16.

