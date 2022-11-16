After 22 games in all competitions, Liverpool’s season is now on hold and while expectations were greater than reality, the Reds have seen a number of interesting stats come from 2022/23 so far.

The Reds managed to steady the ship before clocking out for the World Cup, winning four games on the bounce for the first time this season to keep four plates spinning on their return.

It’s been a rollercoaster three months for the club but one that has still seen records broken and interesting statistics emerge.

Here are some of the best from Liverpool’s season so far.

Milestones for Klopp

– Jurgen Klopp notched his 250th win as Liverpool manager at Spurs, he is only the fourth Reds manager to reach that figure after Bill Shankly (407), Tom Watson (329) and Bob Paisley (308).

– He is also only the fourth Liverpool manager in history to reach the 800-goal milestone, against Bournemouth in the 9-0 rout.

– The German also surpassed 400 games in charge of the club against Napoli at Anfield – a season full of milestones for the manager so far!

Salah is at it again

– Mo Salah has now scored in six consecutive opening-day fixtures in the Premier League, following previous efforts against Watford (2017), West Ham (2018), Norwich (2019), Leeds (2020) and Norwich again (2021).

No other player in the history of the current English top flight has scored in five opening games in a row, let alone six.

– Salah equalled Steven Gerrard’s all-time goalscoring record for Liverpool in Europe, with the pair currently sharing top spot with 41 goals.

– The No. 11 has moved ahead of Gerrard, Sam Raybould and Jack Parkinson in the all-time league goalscorers charts for Liverpool, he is now seventh on 124 goals – just four behind Robbie Fowler.

– He also scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick at Rangers, netting his three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

Alisson, Alisson, Alisson

– Alisson has post-shot xG minus goals conceded of +7.6 in the Premier League so far, which essentially means he has saved 7.6 goals more than expected.

– At the time of his save against West Ham, Alisson has conceded only 10 of the 18 penalties he has faced in the league for both Roma and Liverpool since 2017/18.

No other goalkeeper to face more than 15 penalties in Europe’s big-five leagues has a better ratio in that time.

– After providing another assist for Salah, Alisson is now equal third for the most assists by a goalkeeper in Premier League history.

Experience and youth

– James Milner made his 600th Premier League appearance against Southampton, the 36-year-old is only the fourth player to reach that figure.

– On the other side of the spectrum, Ben Doak became Liverpool’s sixth youngest player in history after coming off the bench against Derby at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 29 days.

Saves and assists

– Andy Robertson has seven assists so far this season and his double against Southampton saw him equal Leighton Baines as the Premier League‘s leading assist-maker for a defender with 53.

– And, incredibly, Trent Alexander-Arnold has zero assists so far, although he does have three goals.

– Caoimhin Kelleher now has six saves in penalty shootouts for Liverpool, breaking Pepe Reina’s record.

– The Irishman also became the first goalkeeper in club history to win four penalty shootouts – in what was only his 18th appearance for Liverpool!

Ups and downs

– Harvey Elliott is the only player to feature in every game so far this season, he has played 1,257 minutes – the seventh-most minutes of any Red.

– Virgil van Dijk‘s unbeaten league record at Anfield came to an end after 70 games, thanks to Leeds.

– Darwin Nunez is averaging 1.04 goals+assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League, only Erling Haaland (1.82) and Phil Foden (1.09) are averaging more.

– The Reds have conceded first in 10 of their 22 games – conceding that goal, on average, in the 20th minute – but have not done so in their last four matches in all competitions.

– Since August 31, Salah, Roberto Firmino and Nunez have been responsible for every Liverpool goal in the Premier League, combining for 12.

– 20 Liverpool players have missed more than a combined 140 games through injury this season, only seven senior Reds have avoided the same fate: Adrian, Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Elliott and Salah.