LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Former Liverpool player David Johnson arrives on the red carpet for the Liverpool FC Players' Awards 2017 at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

RIP Doc – Former Liverpool striker David Johnson passes away aged 71

David Johnson, the former Liverpool striker who won eight major honours with the club, has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

Tributes are flooding in for Johnson, who had been ill for a number of years having previously been diagnosed with throat cancer.

He spent six years with the Reds between 1976 and 1982, winning four league titles, two European Cups, one League Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Johnson also had playing spells with Everton, Ipswich, Barnsley, Man City, Preston and in the US and Malta later in his career.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 19, 2010: Former Liverpool player David Johnson during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was at Liverpool where he acquired the nickname ‘the Doc’, later explaining how it had come from Terry McDermott and some of his other Reds team-mates.

“Everyone used to go to my bag to use my gear,” Johnson said.

“Terry Mac went in there one time and took out all these pills and stuff and said ‘it’s like a flippin’ doctor’s bag’ and after that, it just stuck.”

A number of ex-players and reporters were paying tribute to Johnson on Wednesday morning.

Having joined Liverpool from Ipswich for a club record fee of £200,000 in 1976, he scored 55 times in 148 league games for the Reds – notching 78 times in 213 games in total.

He initially came through the ranks at Everton, where he made his professional debut in 1969 and would eventually return in 1982.

He holds the distinction of being the first player in history to score for both sides in the Merseyside derby.

After retiring, he returned to Anfield in the corporate lounges, and was also a regular on BBC Radio Merseyside.

RIP Doc. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

