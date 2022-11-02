★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Thiago’s gesture & Nunez laps it up – 4 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

With Napoli unbeaten in 17 games heading into Tuesday’s game, it was more hope than expectation for Liverpool – but two late set-pieces handed the Reds a 2-0 victory.

With a place in the last 16 of the Champions League already secured and a limp defeat to Leeds last time out at Anfield, there were mixed opinions on how Tuesday night would play out.

Jurgen Klopp named a strong side, though, and largely dictated proceedings – with a goal for Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez tarnishing Napoli’s otherwise unblemished record this season.

Two goals short of finishing at the top of Group A, but Klopp saw the “reaction I wanted to see” from the players, who are capable of seeing “the real football we can play” return.

The winning feeling at Anfield was much-needed and fans had plenty to discuss after the match, including Thiago‘s heartwarming gesture and Nunez’s wild celebrations…

 

Love this from Thiago!

It was a wet and cold night at Anfield and the mascots lining up on the pitch were visibly shaking as they waited for the players to emerge from the tunnel.

As the players took their positions behind, Thiago noted the situation and gave his jacket to a young mascot so she could stay warm – file it under things you love to see.

And while at first hesitant as to what to do with the jacket after the UEFA formalities, in the end, she kept hold of the jacket – and rightly so. What a keepsake to have!

 

Nunez and the Kop

2KAABWT Liverpool, UK. 01st Nov, 2022. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool FC celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield, Liverpool, England on 1 November 2022. Photo by Ben Wright. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. Credit: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News

Darwin Nunez has endeared himself to Liverpool fans without any delay.

And his name was chanted from all four corners at Anfield from the moment he came onto the pitch to the last kick of the game – which happened to be his goal.

A ball of chaos, and a fun one at that – and Nunez certainly enjoyed celebrating Salah’s goal in front of the Kop:

A player you can’t take your eye off, if you do you just might miss something mad…

 

More minutes for Bajcetic?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Stefan Bajcetic played only a small part at the end of Liverpool’s win, but his cameo showed the poise and efficiency that saw him catch the eye throughout pre-season.

He won both the tackles he contested, made two recoveries and won two of his three ground duels, not bad for a few minute’s work – and fans took notice…

Still just 18, Klopp has long been eager to manage expectations around his young players but Bajcetic has shown plenty of promise, so will minutes come his way against more than just Derby before the break?

 

The unpredictable Reds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In the space of three weeks, Liverpool have beaten Man City to inflict their first league defeat, lost to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds – both in the relegation zone at kickoff – and ended Napoli’s 17-game unbeaten streak.

It is the perfect embodiment of the Reds this season, inconsistent but still capable of the levels that took them to the precipice of history last season.

And as you can imagine, social media was not short on brilliant reactions…

So why not, indeed!

Up the rollercoaster Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks