Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be overlooked by Gareth Southgate yet again for England’s final group game with Wales on Tuesday, but Jordan Henderson is in line for his first start of the tournament.

Having collected four points from their first two group games, England are in need of another victory to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

According to The Telegraph, Southgate is set to make four changes from the team that drew with USA, and despite Kieran Trippier’s likely omission, Alexander-Arnold is set to remain on the bench.

Instead, Man City right-back Kyle Walker, who has only recently returned to full fitness, is set to come in at right-back.

Henderson, meanwhile, will reportedly replace Mason Mount in midfield, with England’s other changes seeing Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford replace Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Southgate’s decision to overlook Alexander-Arnold once again should come as no real surprise, with the Liverpool right-back rarely given any opportunities to impress for his country.

The fact he was not called upon in the 0-0 draw against USA, a game where England struggled to create any opportunities, spoke volumes.

The England boss was asked about his decision to overlook Alexander-Arnold in his pre-match press conference on Monday, again bringing Trippier into the conversation when asked about Trent’s ability to break down teams that sit back.

“He (Alexander-Arnold) definitely could do it against a team that sits back,” Southgate said.

“But that’s not how I saw the game against the States. I don’t think they sat back at all. I think they were aggressive and athletic in their pressure.

“But he has some great quality with the ball and can do that, but Tripps has great quality as well.”

Henderson’s start comes after he was introduced as a second-half substitute in the USA game, offering more stability in England’s midfield. He looks set to start alongside Liverpool target Jude Bellingham against Wales.

Elsewhere, RMC have reported that Ibrahima Konate could be set for a recall to the France team that takes on Tunisia on Wednesday, with Dayot Upamecano in line to drop out.