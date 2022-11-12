For the last time before the World Cup, Liverpool are in action with Southampton the visitors at Anfield. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

We’re going to be waiting a number of weeks to see Jurgen Klopp‘s side back in action after today, so make the most of this Premier League clash.

Hopefully, the Reds do just that on the pitch and leave nothing out there against a Southampton side under new management, with ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Liverpool have already fallen victim to the new manager bounce but that cannot be the case again at Anfield, with three points hugely significant.

Klopp is forced to watch on from the stands after the FA won their appeal over his red card against Man City, leaving Pepijn Lijnders to take on the duties in the dugout.

For the last time until mid-December, up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last match before the World Cup on the following channels worldwide:

