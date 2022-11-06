Liverpool are on the road for the final time before the World Cup with Tottenham playing host. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have endured another rollercoaster week, first losing to Leeds before ending Napoli’s unbeaten start to the season – and now Jurgen Klopp‘s side are in the capital.

It’s the sixth away match in the Premier League for Liverpool and an opportunity to get their first win on the road, having lost three and drawn two, and, in turn, notch Klopp’s 250th win as manager.

Tottenham are currently placed third in the table, 10 points ahead of the Reds, but have also endured inconsistent performances to date – and Liverpool need to take advantage.

Liverpool have won seven of the nine meetings, time to make that eight from 10. Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final away match before the break on the following channels worldwide:

