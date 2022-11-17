To coincide with the release of our exclusive interview with Jordan Henderson this week, This Is Anfield is giving away a signed copy of the Liverpool captain’s new autobiography.

Jordan Henderson: The Autobiography (Michael Joseph, 2022) charts the rise of the Sunderland-born midfielder from a child obsessed with football to the skipper who ended the Reds’ 30-year wait for a league title.

Henderson candidly reveals the struggles of his early Liverpool career, facing adversity before going on to win all there is to win at the very top of English and European football.

Jordan Henderson: The Autobiography

The 32-year-old sat down with This Is Anfield just before the international break for an exclusive interview — read it here.

We’ve got one signed copy of Jordan Henderson: The Autobiography to give away to a lucky This Is Anfield reader.

