As Liverpool concluded the first part of their season with victory over Southampton, many of the Reds’ players were full of praise for Alisson, who produced another brilliant display with a brand new look!

Having gone into half-time with a 3-1 lead, there were one or two nervy moments for Liverpool in the second half, and not for the first time this season, it was Alisson who bailed them out.

The Brazilian, who now heads off to Qatar for the World Cup, produced a series of excellent saves to ensure Liverpool went on to secure all three points.

James Milner and Harvey Elliott were among those to heap praise on Liverpool’s No. 1 after the game, and couldn’t help but make references to his new beardless look!

“I think he’s going to have to shave his beard every game now,” Elliott said to LFCTV at full-time.

“So many times he has kept us in the game and it’s nothing new from Alisson, to be honest. He’s an unbelievable ’keeper as well as an unbelievable human being, so we’re all very proud of him.

“For us he’s the best goalkeeper in the world and to be playing alongside him and know you have that reassurance with him at the back in the goal is always a nice feeling.”

Milner, meanwhile, made a similar comment regarding Alisson‘s decision to get rid of the beard!

“Ali probably had a bit more work to do than we would like but he is world-class, so that helps us out a lot,” he told LFCTV.

“With or without his beard, he’s just as good. So, that’s nice.”

It was a landmark afternoon for Milner, who became only the fourth player to make 600 appearances in the Premier League on Saturday.

Andy Robertson was among those to congratulate Alisson and Milner on social media after the game.

Elliott, who provided an excellent assist for the first of Darwin Nunez‘s goals in the first half, was among the other Liverpool players to express their delight at the victory.

Nunez’s performance was one of the main sources of encouragement in a victory that saw Liverpool record four wins on the bounce for the first time this season.

Slowly but surely, the Uruguayan has silenced any of the doubters he had earlier in the season, and heads into the World Cup with a spring in his step.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for the Reds, but it was vital they rounded off the first period of their season with six points from the two games against Tottenham and Southampton.

Let’s hope everybody comes through the World Cup break unscathed!