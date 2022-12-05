The World Cup continues apace and there’s just more day of round of 16 action left; so far it’s all Europeans and South Americans who are into the quarters.

Today at the World Cup

We’ve had our first game go all the way and it’s pretty much no surprises in the last eight at this stage.

To precisely nobody’s surprise, Japan and Croatia became the first game to go to extra time and penalties

Rubbish penalties, as it turned out for the Asian nation, who miss out on a new record of reaching the last eight

Brazil then produced the most one-sided first half since Spain vs Costa Rica as they blew South Korea away

4-0 at the break and 4-1 at full time, this one was only heading one way by ten minutes in

Japan were excellent in spells but failed to take their chances. Croatia, by contrast, were decent in possession but created little – and Ivan Persic scored a worldie header to level it.

Extra time was nowhere near as good as the 90, yet the sides were evenly matched throughout…until it went down to spotkicks. Japan were not good.

As for Brazil, Liverpool’s pair had their expected roles: Fabinho sub, Alisson in goal.

The latter conceded his first goal in three games and although it was a rout, 4-0 at half time and 4-1 at full, the No1 still had to make three really good stops from one-on-ones to try to preserve another shutout. Even so, there was nothing he could do about a thunderous late strike.

Alisson was subbed off with 11 minutes to play, but don’t fear – this was no injury or sending-off; third-choice goalkeeper Weverton came on to ensure the whole squad featured during the course of the World Cup for Brazil.

They’ll play Croatia in the last eight in a decent-looking matchup.

LFC today

Liverpool’s proposed, or possible, or indeed partial, sale continues apace. Well, at a snail’s pace. Or possibly not at all.

In fact all we’ve got at the moment is a day to day litany of rumours, but the latest one is slightly more interesting and perhaps notable for a timescale.

The report suggests a German investment group is further along in their planning to submit an offer than any of the Qatari-Saudi combinations, while interest also comes from America.

A full sale remains the preferred outcome, the report claims.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Hendo and Jude impressed in midfield and then teamed up again in an England media moment – but laughed off a question of the latter moving to Anfield

The Red have named a total of 33 players who will be heading to Dubai for a training camp, ahead of the second part of the season getting underway

And LFC Women captain Niamh Fahey played her 100th game for the Reds as they secured a first WSL win of the season against West Ham

Something you may have missed…

Ex-Red Taki Minamino stepped up to take Japan’s first penalty, but it did not go well.

Takumi Minamino misses the first penalty of the shootout ? ??? Watch every penalty on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and follow on the @BBCSport app #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EPsnv6vUZd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 5, 2022

In fact, very few of Japan’s penalties went well. Just one of four, in fact.

Still, at least Taki can take solace in that he could *checks notes* return to play in Germany where he’s had such success…apparently.

Jermaine Jenas offering brilliant insight saying Minamino was fantastic during his time in Germany, where he has never played. Super stuff. — Josh Gudgeon (@JoshGudgeon) December 5, 2022

According to Jermaine Jenas, Minamino’s “time in Germany” went well. Takumi Minamino has never played in Germany — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) December 5, 2022

Tuesday’s matches and LFC aspects

3pm: Morocco vs Spain

7pm: Portugal vs Switzerland

Another day with no current Reds active, but Diogo Jota would have been of course and Thiago Alcantara doubtless hoped he would have been.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the notable ex-Red in action and the winners of these two games will meet in the quarter-final. Morocco are the last non-European or South American side who can make the last eight.