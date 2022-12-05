After seven games without a win in the Women’s Super League, Liverpool produced a dominant victory over West Ham on Sunday, winning 2-0.

Liverpool FC Women 2-0 West Ham Women

Women’s Super League, Prenton Park

December 4, 2022

Goals: Holland 3′, Stengel 20′

After two-and-a-half months, five defeats and two draws, Matt Beard’s Liverpool side were back on the winning trail in the Women’s Super League.

Their victory came at home to West Ham on Sunday afternoon, 78 days on from the 2-1 win over champions Chelsea that kicked off their return to the top flight.

It came as a stronger core is forming in Beard’s starting lineup, as the likes of Ceri Holland and Shanice van de Sanden return from injury – the wait continues, though, for striker Leanne Kiernan.

Holland got the scoring underway in the third minute at Prenton Park, forcing a collision between West Ham defenders to wrestle possession and stab home from close range.

And it was 2-0 not long after, with left wing-back Taylor Hinds’ cross diverted into the path of Katie Stengel, who turned and fired low into the bottom corner with her left foot.

That was Stengel’s seventh goal of the season in her 12th game, with five of those coming in her last seven appearances for Liverpool.

The Reds were dominant throughout against a hapless West Ham, with 15 shots to the visitors’ nil in the first half and nine more after the break, as the Hammers eventually managed three.

None of those truly troubled goalkeeper Rachael Laws, with centre-back Gilly Flaherty helping to keep a vital clean sheet on her return to the side following a public dispute between Beard and one supporter over her form.

Liverpool coasted to victory in Birkenhead, and though it was their first since August in the league, they are now four unbeaten and with two wins in a row.

Their previous victory came in the League Cup, where they next take on Man City as they bid to keep their perfect record of three wins in three intact.

LFC Women: Laws; Fahey, Flaherty, Campbell (Daniels 80′); Koivisto, Holland, Matthews, Hinds (Roberts 87′); Van de Sanden (Kearns 62′), Lawley, Stengel

Subs not used: Cumings, Robe, Silcock, Wardlaw, Furness, Humphrey

Next match: Man City (H) – League Cup – Wednesday, December 7, 7pm (GMT)