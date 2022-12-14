On the day we find out who joins Argentina in the World Cup final, one rumoured Liverpool target has discussed his “great honour” at transfer links.

Amrabat talks transfer rumours

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been the talk of this year’s World Cup, as the backbone to Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals (so far).

That has, unsurprisingly, led to an increase in speculation over his future.

Liverpool were first linked with the 26-year-old at the very start of the tournament, and claims of a possible switch to Anfield – as early as January – have intensified in the days since.

They are not alone, of course, and in an interview with Spanish publication Marca, the all-action midfielder was questioned on interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

“It’s a great honour to be associated with these types of clubs,” he admitted.

“Right now, I’m playing for Fiorentina. I have a lot of respect for my club, it’s a great team.”

Amrabat, rightly, has not ruled out an extended stay at Fiorentina, though he added the immortal line that “no one knows what the future will bring.”

3 things today: Hendo checks in

Jordan Henderson paid an early visit to Liverpool’s Dubai training camp – but he’s not taking part just yet

Lucas Leiva has been forced to pull out of pre-season training at Gremio due to a heart problem

Harvey Elliott is in full training after Sunday’s injury scare – however, two others missed out on Wednesday

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robertson has vowed to help the “devastated” Luis Diaz through his new injury setback (Echo)

The green light has now been given for bungalows and care units to be built on the site of Liverpool’s old Melwood training ground (BBC)

Youngster Dominic Corness has achieved a “big ambition” by joining the first team in Dubai (LFC)

Loanee Conor Bradley scored one, assisted another as Bolton beat the Man United under-21s on Tuesday night (TIA)

Latest news from elsewhere

Lionel Messi has confirmed the obvious news that Sunday’s final will be his last-ever World Cup game (BBC Sport)

An American consortium, including The Wire‘s Michael B. Jordan, has completed the takeover of Bournemouth (AFCB)

Richarlison is set to miss the next month for Tottenham after picking up a hamstring injury at the World Cup (Times)

And Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a horror knee injury (Guardian)

Photo of the day

Say no more.

Match of the night

It’s France vs. Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals tonight, kicking off at 7pm on BBC One.

Ibrahima Konate has a chance of making the final.