★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Arsenal win Dubai Super Cup & Nunez returns – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arsenal have been crowned winners of the Dubai Super Cup before Liverpool have even played their second friendly against AC Milan, while Darwin Nunez has now returned to action with the Reds.

 

Arsenal win Dubai tournament with perfect record

After beating AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday, and winning the penalty shootout that followed, Arsenal are winners of the Dubai Super Cup.

Martin Odegaard put the Gunners in front with an excellent free-kick, before Reiss Nelson doubled their lead before half-time. Fikayo Tomori’s late goal for Milan would only prove to be a consolation.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi started for AC Milan, ahead a reunion with the Reds this Friday.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tuesday, December 13, 2022: AC Milan's Divock Origi during the pre-match warm-up before the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arsenal also beat Lyon in 90 minutes and on penalties last week, meaning they have already accumulated eight points from the competition, with no other team able to catch them.

Lyon finished their campaign with four points, having beaten Liverpool in normal time and in penalties on Sunday, while four is also the maximum number of points the Reds and Milan can achieve from their final match against each other this Friday.

Jurgen Klopp won’t be too disappointed, with the sole aim of these friendlies in Dubai to regain fitness and prepare for the second half of the season, with Liverpool returning to competitive action against Man City in the Carabao Cup next week.

 

3 things today: Welcome back, Darwin!

  • Darwin Nunez has now reconvened with his Liverpool team-mates after Uruguay failed to make it past the World Cup group stages. He should now be in contention to face Milan on Friday.

 

Enzo Fernandez links intensify

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Argentina's Enzo Fernández during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On Tuesday morning, we rounded up the latest reports linking the Reds with a move for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Portuguese publication O Jogo have backed up initial reports from Spain and Argentina that Liverpool have a “pre-agreement” in place to sign the 21-year-old.

They say the Reds have made a “promise to match” any offers for Fernandez from elsewhere, with the player also keen on the idea of a move to Merseyside.

The story goes as far as to say the Argentina midfielder, who will feature in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday, “is already in Liverpool’s hands.”

If a move were to happen, it would likely be next summer rather than in January, with Benfica said to be asking for €120 million for a deal at the start of next year.

Bellingham, Fernandez, both, or neither?

 

Why Lallana had to “Google” Klopp!

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) chats with former player Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Should Didier Deschamps lead his France team to glory in Qatar this week, he will win his third World Cup medal, but there was a time when he almost joined Liverpool.

 

Social spot of the day and match of the night

Upon his return to training, Darwin Nunez has updated his profile picture on Twitter. Got to say, we love it!

The World Cup semi-finals begin with Argentina vs Croatia this evening. Never mind Messi vs Modric, we’ll be keeping an eye on Enzo Fernandez vs Dejan Lovren!

Enjoy your evening, Reds!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks