Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from last time out as Liverpool face Aston Villa on their Premier League return, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain named in the starting XI.

After 44 days without league action, it’s back on the agenda for the Reds on Boxing Day – a day that has been forthcoming with late Christmas presents under Klopp.

And Alisson will be key to helping Liverpool deliver another on his return to the side, and he’s not the only familiar face back in the starting lineup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are back in defence alongside Joel Matip and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho starts next to captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets his opportunity from the start for only the second time this season, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez alongside in attack.

From the bench, the manager can turn to the likes of Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Fabio Carvalho. Ans 17-year-old Ben Doak is also in the squad once more.

Ex-Reds Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho are both named on the bench for Villa.

Aston Villa: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Substitutes: Marschall, Chambers, Bednarek, Cash, Dendoncker, Archer, Coutinho, K. Young, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak