LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Curtis Jones update after midfielder misses start of Dubai training

Curtis Jones was not part of the Liverpool squad involved in the first training sessions in Dubai, with the midfielder instead working separately.

The Reds are now into day two of their warm-weather camp in Dubai, with the return of Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita a major boost during the break.

A total of 33 players flew out at the start of the week, with Darwin Nunez to follow, but the full squad are not in training at present.

Along with the injured Diogo Jota, Arthur, Kaide Gordon and Marcelo Pitaluga, Jones was absent from the group put through their paces in the sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His omission was unexplained, but it has now been revealed that the 21-year-old is not yet fully fit having suffered a new fitness problem.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's substitute Curtis Jones during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When the Liverpool squad took to the training pitch on Wednesday, Jones instead joined rehabilitation fitness coach Dr David Rydings in light jogging around the perimeter.

While his team-mates wore boots, Jones was seen wearing trainers, with the midfielder as yet unable to join in contact training.

There was no sign of academy left-back Luke Chambers in footage of the session, either, though there could be any number of explanations for that.

Jones’ setback is the latest in a long line of problems for the youngster in a difficult season so far, having missed 15 games before the break and only featuring seven times.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He sat out the final game before the World Cup with an unknown issue, which may have extended through the past three-and-a-half weeks to ensure he is not fully fit for the restart.

Days after that 3-1 win over Southampton, Liverpool announced that their No. 17 had signed a new contract, tying him to the club until 2027.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) and Fábio Carvalho during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Ramsay, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bajcetic, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Stewart

