Liverpool’s defence of their Carabao Cup crown ended at the hands of Man City, with the Reds’ return showing areas of improvement for the weeks and months ahead.

It was finally that time again, the World Cup break over and Liverpool back in action. Normal service resumed.

And by that we mean the Reds conceding first, then getting back into it and picking up another injury during a game – this time to James Milner, following news of a calf issue for Roberto Firmino pre-match.

Erling Haaland and Fabio Carvalho traded goals in the first half before Riyad Mahrez and Mo Salah did the same inside a matter of minutes in the second.

Poor defending handed Nathan Ake a clear route to goal for 3-2, a fresh reminder of the frailties that remain. Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, was in all the right places but couldn’t find the finish.

Here is what fans had to say on Nunez, the Reds’ defending and the exit from the Carabao Cup.

Darwin – the chances need finishing…

An assist and a handful of chances, Nunez continues to show plenty of threat but his finishing is certainly an area for improvement:

Please can someone point and tell Nunez where the goal is? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 22, 2022

Darwin is the most Sunday League world class player I've ever seen. It's remarkable how swiftly he bounces from one to the other. — Kevin Coleman (@kvn_clmn) December 22, 2022

If Darwin Nunez can add a little bit of composure to his game he is going to develop into an unbelievable player. Frustrating at this moment but he’s nowhere near the finished article just yet. He’s deceptively rapid as well and that is a huge asset. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 22, 2022

The Núñez misses haven’t been great, but they were all from the side of the box he rarely shot from last season. Can clearly score from there though pic.twitter.com/ZHajeXXbKa — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 22, 2022

Like Darwin Núñez & believe he will come good. But you really do have to wonder how he cost £85m. Great physical attributes, smart movement but can’t seem to finish basic opportunities. For that price tag, should be a guarantee. — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) December 22, 2022

The positions Darwin Nunez gets himself into scoring-wise is exceptional. Haven’t seen a player create chances for himself with movement the way he does. Unreal footballing IQ. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) December 22, 2022

Darwin's finishing tonight was worryingly erratic. You have to take your chances against top teams like City.#LFC | #MCILIV — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) December 22, 2022

Núñez now has three assists for Liverpool: Salah

Salah

Salah (Fulham, Tottenham, Man City) pic.twitter.com/i5c4nJA8qW — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 22, 2022

City better on the night, clearly. But Reds way too wasteful in possession and Nunez on another night could have had 3. So frustrating. Disappointing but it's gone now. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 22, 2022

It can be all too easy against this defence…

Three goals conceded and the opportunity for more for City, it was familiar territory to what we saw before the break for Liverpool in defence:

If you give De Bruyne that much time on the ball I'm not sure what other outcome you'd realistically expect. Naive from @LFC — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 22, 2022

Slow reaction to every quickly taken set piece tonight — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 22, 2022

Insane how easy it is to score against this Liverpool team. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 22, 2022

No leadership in defence. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 22, 2022

Liverpool look like this is the first time they've seen a football since the start of the World Cup break. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 22, 2022

“Same old failings and lapses of concentrations in defense. Break or no break, nothing’s changed, eh? – Jozh in This Is Anfield’s comments

City deserved that; they were sharp in their passing and took chances. #LFC defence was a mess for all goals, midfield shorn of a lot of quality and Nunez missed three great chances. Disappointing but not surprising. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 22, 2022

But are we really that disappointed?

If you progress, great but that’s not the reality for Liverpool and it’s far from a significant blow for this squad at this time:

Not sad to see the back of those four extra games, frankly. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) December 22, 2022

Who really cares. 3 points on Boxing Day is a must though — forzathereds (@forzathereds) December 22, 2022

Hate losing to City, but not heartbroken about this. We don’t have the squad for all comps this season. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) December 22, 2022

We could’ve easily got through there if Darwin had his shooting boots on. The lesser the games the better for us this season with the way our squad is at the moment though. Bring on Villa. ? — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) December 22, 2022

A great game, and a decent effort by the shortest, second cheapest starting XI Liverpool have fielded this season. Boys against men? A little bit at times. The Reds will win plenty more games this season if they compete like that.

Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 22, 2022

It’s one less competition on the books for Liverpool now, something that perhaps will not be seen as too devastating considering the schedule and the aims elsewhere.

And now all focus must shift to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.