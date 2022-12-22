★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Darwin Nunez ‘frustration’ but Liverpool fans far from “heartbroken” by cup exit

Liverpool’s defence of their Carabao Cup crown ended at the hands of Man City, with the Reds’ return showing areas of improvement for the weeks and months ahead.

It was finally that time again, the World Cup break over and Liverpool back in action. Normal service resumed.

And by that we mean the Reds conceding first, then getting back into it and picking up another injury during a game – this time to James Milner, following news of a calf issue for Roberto Firmino pre-match.

Erling Haaland and Fabio Carvalho traded goals in the first half before Riyad Mahrez and Mo Salah did the same inside a matter of minutes in the second.

Poor defending handed Nathan Ake a clear route to goal for 3-2, a fresh reminder of the frailties that remain. Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, was in all the right places but couldn’t find the finish.

Here is what fans had to say on Nunez, the Reds’ defending and the exit from the Carabao Cup.

 

Darwin – the chances need finishing…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez shoots wide during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An assist and a handful of chances, Nunez continues to show plenty of threat but his finishing is certainly an area for improvement:

 

It can be all too easy against this defence…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Manchester City's Cole Palmer (R) gets away from Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (L) during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Three goals conceded and the opportunity for more for City, it was familiar territory to what we saw before the break for Liverpool in defence:

“Same old failings and lapses of concentrations in defense. Break or no break, nothing’s changed, eh? – Jozh in This Is Anfield’s comments

 

But are we really that disappointed?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If you progress, great but that’s not the reality for Liverpool and it’s far from a significant blow for this squad at this time:

It’s one less competition on the books for Liverpool now, something that perhaps will not be seen as too devastating considering the schedule and the aims elsewhere.

And now all focus must shift to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks