Liverpool scrapped their way to a 2-1 victory at home to Leicester on Friday, moving to within two points of the Premier League‘s top four.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hosted the Foxes for their final outing of 2022, with new signing Cody Gakpo watching on from the stands.

Liverpool made a terrible start, with poor defending allowing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to put the visitors ahead in front of a stunned Kop.

Two own goals from Wout Faes handed the Reds a 2-1 lead at the interval, despite a poor performance, and they held on in the second half.

There were various topics to discuss after the game, with supporters providing their thoughts across social media.

Liverpool may have won, but it was far from convincing – especially in midfield…

Really poor. Average teams turning it into a game of basketball. Three points gladly accepted, but there's a huge hole in the midfield — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 30, 2022

Do we really have to watch another 22 games of this? — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 30, 2022

Massive 3 points but we really have to get midfield reinforcements in quickly, can’t keep papering over it and hoping to get away with it. At least 1 in Jan is vital. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) December 30, 2022

Hopefully we buy a good midfielder soon because omg do we need one so so badly. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 30, 2022

“Lucky win. Our midfielders looks shocking especially Henderson!!!!” – Benny Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

Marginally the better team on the night but not the Liverpool we are used to, poor performance all things considered, would be worried if we played like this vs Brentford. But just 2 points off top 4, Gakpo to come in and hopefully push past this in 2023 — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 30, 2022

But the #lfc brains trust need to figure out what went wrong and why pretty damn quick cos if we repeat that performance at Brentford we are getting annihilated — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 30, 2022

“Got the three points but that was just chaos. Need to start getting some more control in games.” – LFC Red in the comments section.”

But seriously that was pretty dire from Liverpool all night long. Got away with absolute murder getting 3 points. Finding it hard to be too hopeful about 2023 based on what we’ve seen post-World Cup tbh. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) December 30, 2022

#LFC end 2022 with one of the most unconvincing & undeserved wins I’ve seen under Klopp’s tenure at Anfield. A performance that highlighted just how inadequate their midfield options are outside of Fab & Thiago. I’m delighted with the 3pts. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) December 30, 2022

Thiago felt like a one-man midfield for much of the proceedings…

Thiago my motm given he played midfield all on his own until Bajcetic came on. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) December 30, 2022

Carra giving Motm to Trent. Had a good game, though idve definitely have given it to Thiago – was virtually on his own in midfield and was our best progressive passer plus putting out fires defensively caused by Elliott and Henderson. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 30, 2022

Might be Thiago’s best game since the cup semi against City — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) December 30, 2022

“Henderson was terrible! If it weren’t for Thiago our midfield would have gotten slapped around all day.” – Sean Jones on Facebook.

Thiago was phenomenal tonight, automatic starter and head and shoulders our best midfielder. But he’s also Thiago, chances of him staying injury free until May is minimal so we have to have more quality around him. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) December 30, 2022

Imagine if we gave Thiago the right quality bedside him. He’s been incredible given the circumstances. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 30, 2022

“Thiago was the only one with some fire in his cheeks, the rest was absolutely underwhelming.” – Smudo in the comments section.

It’s a privilege to watch Thiago Alcântara in a Liverpool shirt. Special. pic.twitter.com/NhxHF8aBEY — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 30, 2022

There was also some support for Darwin Nunez, despite more iffy finishing…

Two games in a row where should Nunez have scored? Yes. But is he also the game changing reason why we won, yep. — Belinder (@_bubblxs) December 30, 2022

Absolutely love Nunez. I’m not overlooking the missed chances. But he’s an unbelievable player. So dangerous. So much fun to watch. — . (@wr_ghty) December 30, 2022

Anfield singing "Nunez, Nunez, Nunez"

In support. Twitter says "Nunez, waste of money. Not good enough. Fucking shit!" Don't ever think Twitter is a true reflection of what fans think!!#LFC — LFC_Tonks (@LFC_Tonks) December 30, 2022