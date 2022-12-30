★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Leicester City's Wout Faes (R) looks dejected after scoring an own-goal as goalkeeper Danny Ward consoles him during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Got away with absolute murder” – Liverpool fans realistic despite victory

Liverpool scrapped their way to a 2-1 victory at home to Leicester on Friday, moving to within two points of the Premier League‘s top four.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hosted the Foxes for their final outing of 2022, with new signing Cody Gakpo watching on from the stands.

Liverpool made a terrible start, with poor defending allowing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to put the visitors ahead in front of a stunned Kop.

Two own goals from Wout Faes handed the Reds a 2-1 lead at the interval, despite a poor performance, and they held on in the second half.

There were various topics to discuss after the game, with supporters providing their thoughts across social media.

 

Liverpool may have won, but it was far from convincing – especially in midfield…

“Lucky win. Our midfielders looks shocking especially Henderson!!!!”

Benny Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

“Got the three points but that was just chaos. Need to start getting some more control in games.”

LFC Red in the comments section.”

 

Thiago felt like a one-man midfield for much of the proceedings…

“Henderson was terrible! If it weren’t for Thiago our midfield would have gotten slapped around all day.”

Sean Jones on Facebook.

Thiago was the only one with some fire in his cheeks, the rest was absolutely underwhelming.”

Smudo in the comments section.

 

There was also some support for Darwin Nunez, despite more iffy finishing…

