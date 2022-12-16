Liverpool continue their warm-weather training camp with a game against AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Al-Maktoum Stadium is 3.30pm (UK).

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Quansah, Phillips, Tsimikas, Chambers, Corness, Cain, Keita, Carvalho, Doak, Clark, Frauendorf, Nunez

AC Milan: Mirante; Thiaw, Kjaer, Gabbia, Kalulu; Tonali, Pobega; Saelemaekers, Adli, Rebic; Lazetic

