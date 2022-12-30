★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leicester – Follow the Reds’ final game of 2022 here

After 48 days away, Liverpool are finally back in action at Anfield as they end 2022 against Leicester – and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Clark, Doak

Leicester City: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Brunt, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy

Our coverage updates automatically below:

