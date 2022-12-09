★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 15, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans make January transfer plea after Luis Diaz injury blow

With the news that Luis Diaz has returned to Merseyside for scans after an injury setback, Liverpool fans have called for another January signing.

Diaz has departed the Reds’ mid-season training camp in Dubai to undergo tests on his knee, having suffered a recurrence of the issue that has kept him out since October.

There were hopes that the No. 23 would build up his game time in friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan before a big role in the second half of the season.

But these have now been dashed, and though the extent of his re-injury is unclear, the fact that Diaz has been flown back to the UK, rather than receiving treatment in Dubai, suggests it is a serious issue.

With that in mind, and with Diogo Jota not expected back until February at the earliest, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to call for reinforcements.

“Now in January we need at least two starting midfielders and a wide forward to stand any chance of finishing in the top four.”

Rahul in the comments section.

“Let’s go for Doku to be his backup otherwise we’ll be in bad position if he becomes injury prone.”

Idrissa Baradji on Facebook.

If Diaz rejoins Jota as a long-term absentee, that would leave Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino as his primary attacking options again, after the trio muddled through before the World Cup break.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are available in reserve, as are youngsters Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart and Melkamu Frauendorf, among others.

But if it is a serious injury for Diaz, it certainly poses the question of whether another top-level senior option is required.

The answer to that, on this season’s evidence, would surely be yes.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks