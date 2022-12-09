With the news that Luis Diaz has returned to Merseyside for scans after an injury setback, Liverpool fans have called for another January signing.

Diaz has departed the Reds’ mid-season training camp in Dubai to undergo tests on his knee, having suffered a recurrence of the issue that has kept him out since October.

There were hopes that the No. 23 would build up his game time in friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan before a big role in the second half of the season.

But these have now been dashed, and though the extent of his re-injury is unclear, the fact that Diaz has been flown back to the UK, rather than receiving treatment in Dubai, suggests it is a serious issue.

With that in mind, and with Diogo Jota not expected back until February at the earliest, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to call for reinforcements.

If Jota & Luis Diaz health is a question mark for next few months we should invest in attacking option for UCL push. Maybe finally sign a Mo Salah backup after missing out on top target last summer. You get 15M€ for reaching UCL group stage, 22M€~ for winning group stages. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) December 9, 2022

If Diaz has a setback we might need to think about signing a forward if we can in Jan too. I’m not comfortable with him and Jota coming back from serious injuries in the back end of the season. Having another forward means they can be eased back. — ??? ? (@lfcels) December 9, 2022

We need a forward signing in January. Throwing Diaz and Jota in at the business end of the season after long-term injuries is too risky. — Yaw (@NegusSabali) December 9, 2022

Having Luis Diaz back could have propelled our top 4 push.. if this is serious, January becomes even more important. FSG will spend, as if UCL isn't made, the value of LFC will drop hard — Carl Lewis (@carl_lewis_91) December 9, 2022

“Now in January we need at least two starting midfielders and a wide forward to stand any chance of finishing in the top four.” – Rahul in the comments section.

with an injury setback for diaz and jota out we got to get a new attacker in jan, i'm so not arsed watching jones or carvalho on the left when we need to fight for top 4 — Vik ?? (@LFCVik2) December 9, 2022

A significant part for my hopes for the second half of the season relied on players coming back from injury. If Diaz setback is long, we not only desperately need a midfielder, but a forward in January too — Hannah (@hannahsian1998) December 9, 2022

So jota and Luis Diaz both still out for time. We need another attacker in January don’t we? ? — Shabz (@Shabbaz77) December 9, 2022

“Let’s go for Doku to be his backup otherwise we’ll be in bad position if he becomes injury prone.” – Idrissa Baradji on Facebook.

We've been continuously linked to another attacking player but with Jota and Diaz both looking no closer to a return, I hope we sign someone in January. Gakpo, Kudus, Kolo Muani and Moukoko have all been linked in recent weeks/months. — Josh (@JoshCF_) December 9, 2022

With Diaz’s injury, we should really look at Gakpo January time — Ichigo (@TheRedsR7) December 9, 2022

Hear me out. Suarez in January for free on a 6 month contract whilst Diaz is out ??? — Jamie (@Arthur_SZN2022) December 9, 2022

If Diaz rejoins Jota as a long-term absentee, that would leave Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino as his primary attacking options again, after the trio muddled through before the World Cup break.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are available in reserve, as are youngsters Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart and Melkamu Frauendorf, among others.

But if it is a serious injury for Diaz, it certainly poses the question of whether another top-level senior option is required.

The answer to that, on this season’s evidence, would surely be yes.