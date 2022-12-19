★ PREMIUM
DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, December 18, 2022: France players look dejected on the podium after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.
Liverpool fans point out France’s “biggest mistake” in World Cup final

A standout tournament for Ibrahima Konate ended in misery as France lost to Argentina in the World Cup final, with Liverpool fans praising their No. 5.

Konate was a surprise inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup, having missed much of the buildup due to injury, but it was a deserved call-up on form.

The 23-year-old headed to Qatar as third choice behind Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano, however, and over four appearances on the road to the final, he made a mockery of the pecking order.

Nonetheless, when it came to the meeting with Argentina in Lusail, Konate was benched again – though there is a chance that, having suffered a virus in the week, he was not passed fully fit.

As an enthralling game ticked into extra time, the Liverpool defender was eventually sent on for an ailing Varane, and produced an influential display.

But it wasn’t to be for Konate and France, as Lionel Messi helped earn Argentina’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

It may not be as cut and dried as suggesting Konate’s absence cost France the World Cup, but it was a strange decision to leave him out and favour a struggling Upamecano.

The hope now is that Konate does not take his frustration in Qatar to heart, as he prepares to rejoin his Liverpool team-mates for the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to grant the Frenchman at least a week off after the final, which should rule him out of the upcoming clashes with Man City and Aston Villa.

There is a chance that Konate is back for the visit of Leicester on December 30, with a potential return to training next Monday.

