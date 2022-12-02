The World Cup trophy may be 18-carat gold, but it measures just 36.5cm tall – meaning Merseyside’s semi-pro players can take one step closer to an even ‘bigger’ prize this weekend.

Last weekend’s pick was another belter for those who attended, as Bootle beat Skelmersdale 2-1 with tempers flaring at the end.

The win moves the Bucks up to 11th in the Northern Premier League and leaves Skem hovering just above the relegation zone.

Match of the weekend

AFC Liverpool vs. Cheadle Town (FA Vase 3rd Round)

Where?

Marine Travel Arena – College Rd, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 3AS

When?

Saturday, December 3 – 3pm kickoff

How much?

£6 for adults, £3 for concessions, £2 for kids

AFC Liverpool are Merseyside’s only representative left in the FA Vase, which reaches its third-round stage on Saturday.

The club was founded in 2008 by Liverpool FC supporters during the period that Tom Hicks and George Gillett were in charge at Anfield.

It’s a non-profit organisation and is run by supporters on a ‘one member, one vote’ platform.

The fans who broke away from LFC felt they were being priced out of modern football, and the cost of attending Premier League games has only gone up since the non-league Reds’ formation.

AFC Liverpool’s first team compete in the North West Counties League Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football – however, this weekend they are the favourites as they face lower-ranked Cheadle Town in the FA Vase.

This season has been a successful one so far for the club. With 12 wins from 21 league matches, they sit fourth in the table and are in with a chance of promotion.

This weekend attention turns to the vase, though, with the side having only narrowly progressed through the last round, beating FC St Helens on penalties.

There’s an extra incentive, too, as the FA Vase final takes place at Wembley, in May, and gives teams from step 5 and below in the non-league system a chance to play on the same turf as the professionals.

Here’s a list of every game involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this Saturday:

(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)

National League North

Southport vs. Scarborough Athletic (12.30pm)

Chester vs. Blyth Spartans (Friday 7.45pm)

Northern Premier League

Premier Division:

Lancaster City vs. Marine (12.30pm)

Warrington Rylands vs. Nantwich Town (1pm)

Warrington Town vs. Stalybridge Celtic

West Division:

Leek Town vs. Runcorn Linnets (12pm)

Bootle vs. 1874 Northwich (1pm)

Ramsbottom United vs. City of Liverpool (1pm)

Widnes vs. Glossop North End

Skelmersdale United vs. Kidsgrove Athletic

Trafford vs. Prescot Cables

North West Counties Football League

Premier Division:

Litherland REMYCA vs. Avro

Vauxhall Motors vs. Padiahm (Friday 7.45pm)

First Division North:

Pilkington vs. Runcorn Town

Cleator Moor Celtic vs. FC St Helens

South Liverpool vs. Ashton Town (Friday 7.45pm)

First Division South:

Cammell Laird 1907 vs. Alsager Town