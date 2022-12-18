Opportunity for young person to join Trent, Carra and Coady on Football For Change panel

An incredible opportunity has arisen for one young person to join Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, Everton defender Conor Coady and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on the Football For Change decision panel.

The chance is open for someone aged between 16 and 20 to take part in discussions and make decisions with the footballers about where £700,000 of funding will continue being distributed by the powerful new charity.

Carragher, co-chairman of Football For Change said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a young person to join us on the panel to help decide and direct where Football For Change funding is spent in order to help other youngsters who are facing extreme social and economic challenges.”

Football For Change, which is also backed by a huge number of other football stars including Jude Bellingham and England Lioness’ Beth Mead, was set up to give disadvantaged young people a fairer chance in life.

The initiative is bringing together sports stars and business leaders to help young people get into education or find employment opportunities, as well as helping others from challenged communities who face barriers unlocking their full potential.

Since being set up in May 2021, the FFC team has already sent 40 disadvantaged young people to the United States of America for a sports and education visit, is building an education hub in Bootle and it has also helped homeless youngsters back into work and accommodation in Glasgow.

Gary Neville, Everton women’s player Toni Duggan, Tottenham striker Lucas Moura, plus pundits Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have also joined together to help launch the important social mobility project.

The footballers helped raise more than £350,000 for Football For Change at a star-studded gala in Manchester this year after a headline performance from Oasis’ Noel Gallagher.

Carragher, the co-chairman of Football for Change, spoke to the room about his ambitions for the charity and the pride he has in seeing the movement develop at a rapid pace.

Now, if you are aged between 16 to 20 and have a keen interest in helping to make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged young people across the UK with Football For Change then send your CV and a cover letter to [email protected]