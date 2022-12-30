Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time since the World Cup on Friday, hosting Leicester in their final match of 2022.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side returned to league action with an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and another three points over the Foxes will see them go just two points behind fourth placed Tottenham.

Victory at Villa Park was immediately followed by news that Liverpool were adding to their ranks with the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV.

The Netherlands forward won’t be eligible to play for the Reds until early January, but Klopp will still be hoping his side have enough to see off a Leicester team who were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in their return to action earlier this week.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Saturday) in Sydney, 12am (Saturday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s final game of 2022 live on the following channels worldwide.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Csport.tv, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Paramount+, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See, Viaplay Estonia, Sky Sport NOW, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Foot, Nova Sports Premier League, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Match4, SiminnSport, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, Sky GO NZ, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Digi Online, Prima Sport 2, Prima Play, Arena Sport 2P, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 1, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SiriusXM FC, Peacock

